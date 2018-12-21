PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Students from the Plainfield Memorial School will finally be able to go to their classrooms come the new year.
The school was severely damaged by a fire in the summertime.
The library is where the fire started, and it looks a lot different than it did before.
Parts of the Plainfield Memorial School had looked irreparable.
“It was really sad. A lot of people had gotten their rooms ready so it was a lot of hours of work put into it and it was just all gone,” said Jessica Phaneuf, 5th grade teacher.
The fire had started on an August night with a faulty ventilation system in the library on the second floor, the principal said.
“I guess it malfunctioned and it fell on a chair and poof and what happened was it burned so hot there was a water main and that burst and like 8,000 gallons of water came just whoosh,” said Phaneuf.
There were charred walls, it wreaked of smoke and the water damage trickled down to some of the first-floor classrooms.
The outlook for the building was bleak for the start of the school year. So. a wing of killingly’ s old high school, now their administrative offices, was offered as a temporary learning place.
“We had fourth and fifth graders wedged into a high school room so it was not ideal but we had a roof over our head and space to learn so we are very grateful to them,” Phaneuf said.
Repair and restoration crews have been working to have the school ready for students to return by January 2nd.
On Friday, teachers came in to prep their rooms.
“They cleaned everything out, they took it and wiped every book down, we painted the walls, new lights and ceiling tiles so it should be a nice environment for the kids to come back and learn. Hit the ground running come January,” Phaneuf said.
The price tag for all the repairs was over a million dollars, but insurance has helped enormously, the principal said.
“This is a remarkable staff and we really have a great, great staff and everybody pitching in,” said Phaneuf.
