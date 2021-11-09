PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Students at one local district will notice an increase in security Wednesday.
Plainfield Police say this is due to a threat that has been circulating on Snapchat.
The post referenced a shooting that would take place Wednesday at "phhs".
Investigators from Plainfield are collaborating with other states to determine the origin of the message.
Police noted that there has been no credible threat made directly at any school in Plainfield.
However, police will be on hand at all Plainfield schools Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
Snapchat users are asked not to share the post if they come across it.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Plainfield Police directly at 860-564-0804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.