PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual assault in Plainfield was found sleeping in a pharmacy parking lot in Hartford.
Kevin Knoff, 29, formerly of Plainfield, was arrested on Monday.
Hartford police said they found Knoff sleeping in a Walgreen's parking lot in their city.
That's when they learned of his outstanding warrant out of Plainfield.
Plainfield police said they traveled to Hartford to arrest Knoff.
Once back in town, they charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
He was held on a court-set bond of $50,000 and scheduled to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday.
