PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Eligible residents have the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the eastern side of the state Saturday, with no appointment necessary.
Day Kimball Healthcare is giving out the Moderna vaccine to those who are eligible on Saturday at Plainfield High School, no appointment needed.
The vaccine clinic is running until 3:30 p.m.
Folks in CT who are 45 years or older are currently eligible for a vaccine.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
The high school is located at 105 Putnam Rd.
People are advised to bring a form of ID and insurance card, and wear a facemask and clothing that will allow for access to upper arm.
