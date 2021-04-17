LISBON, CT (WFSB) - A woman is facing several charges after she reportedly defecated in the parking lot of a local McDonald's.
State Police say it happened around 4 Saturday afternoon at the Lisbon location on River Road.
After she defecated in the parking lot area, the woman reportedly got into a vehicle and began drinking alcohol.
Troopers found the woman, a 33-year-old Plainfield resident, sitting in her running vehicle when they arrived on scene.
Several containers of liquor were also found in the passenger compartment and the woman appeared to be impaired.
The woman failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.
State Police said that the woman's license had already been suspended.
She was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operating with a suspended license, and creating a public license.
Her bond was set at $1,000.
