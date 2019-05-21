PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – The Dept. of Consumer Protection has issued a suspension for a Plainville bar after a motorcycle gang fight broke out recently.
On Tuesday, DCP issued a suspension for the Central Café, located on 54 West Main St.
The suspension comes after a fight broke out among motorcycle gang members on May 16.
Police say two people were injured, and while there were no arrests, they're still investigating.
Central Café will remain closed and under suspension, indefinitely.
The bar's owner said some of the allegations were exaggerated, and emphasized that they're not a "biker gang bar."
In a statement, DCP Commissioner Michelle Seagull said "Patrons in Connecticut should be able to feel safe when they visit liquor establishments in our state, and this type of incident puts that safety in jeopardy. We take these matters very seriously at DCP, and I look forward to a resolution.
Just a year ago, Central Cafe was basking in the glory of being awarded "Plainville's Best Neighborhood Bar."
Vinith Keola owns restaurant 50 West, located next door to Central Cafe, and said this incident isn't a reflection of the business he knows.
"You don’t want to see that. You want to see good, operating businesses next to you, so I’m hoping they can fight this battle and reopen with better business structure," Keola said.
The owner said they plan to fight the suspension, and has a meeting with the state on Friday.
Police said other than a few routine calls, this spot hasn't been a major problem.
To read a copy of the suspension, click here.
