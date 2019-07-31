PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A Plainville electrical contractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $3.3 million from 300 employees.
Sixty-two-year-old Lee Ferguson owns and operates Ferguson Electric and Ferguson Mechanical. According to the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut’s Office, from 2013 to 2017 Ferguson deducted around $1.60 to $3.15 per hour from each of his employees’ fringe benefits package.
The office says that Ferguson claimed the funds were being used to cover administrative fees for the employee’s pension plans, and instead Ferguson transferred the funds to TPA of Connecticut, a company he established and controlled.
TPA of Connecticut then sent the money to DJS Associates, a Florida based company that Ferguson also created to perform business-consulting services for him and his companies. The U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut’s Office says these types of services were never performed, and instead Ferguson used the funds for personal expenses.
Ferguson will appear in court on October 24 and could face up to 10 years in prison. He is released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.
In a statement on Wednesday, Ferguson said "The crime that I pled guilty to today is the result of my actions, and mine alone. I take full and complete responsibility. At no time did anyone else at my former companies participate in or was aware of my actions or motives. I deeply regret any pain that this has caused my former employees and my family.”
