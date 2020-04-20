PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Another popular annual event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Plainville Fire Company announced on Monday that it has canceled this year’s Hot Air Balloon Festival.
In a Facebook post, the fire company said the event is canceled due to the uncertainties associated with the pandemic.
“We hope to see everyone in 2021,” the post said.
The annual event is held each year at Norton Park in Plainville, typically toward the end of August.
It is put on by the town’s fire company and welcomes thousands of spectators throughout the weekend, featuring hot air balloon launches, live entertainment, vendors, and a fireworks display.
