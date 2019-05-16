PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A man was taken to the Bridgeport burn unit following a house fire in Plainville Thursday morning.
The fire was reported on the second-floor of a two-family home on Fairbanks Street, just after 10 a.m.
Eyewitnesses said police were the first to arrive as smoke continued to fill the street.
When the police showed up, they said, ‘is there anybody in there,’ we said, ‘yes.’ They got him out and that’s when he said that ‘my son is upstairs and I can’t get him out'," said neighbor Felicia Kenniston.
Officials said it was a father and adult son who were inside the home when the fire broke out
When Kenniston saw the second floor was on fire, she ran up to the first floor where the father answered the door.
"We said ‘your house is on fire, you need to get out.’ He said ‘ok,’ closed the door and went back inside," Kenniston said.
The father went back inside, presumably to get his son, who neighbors said has been sick.
With the fire consuming the second floor, it was a race against time for firefighters to reach the victim.
Eyewitnesses said they may have been hampered by a stubborn door.
"They couldn’t get him out, they couldn’t get the door open," Kenniston said.
Neighbors remained waiting, watching and hoping for the man inside to be brought out.
“It’s very sad. We knew there was someone upstairs and we just stood here and waited, saying, ‘bring him out, bring him out,’ and they didn’t bring him out for 20-25 minutes,” Kenniston said.
The fire marshal says both the father and son were taken to the hospital and medics did CPR on the son for a very long time and that may have kept him alive.
“We understand that he does have a pulse,” said Plainville Fire Marshal Larry Sutherland.
The son was flown to Bridgeport’s burn center.
The father is expected to survive.
The state and local fire marshal are investigating a cause.
