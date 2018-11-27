PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A holiday light display is now being put on hold after vandals destroyed pieces of it.
“It takes many hours to make this stuff and you can't buy it at a store because it's irreplaceable,” said Kris Salls, who had set up a light display for the second year in a row at his friend’s home in Plainville.
This was the second year for the display, but it was destroyed.
“I came by last night after 10 and the faces are all smashed in, the lights are out. Some barely even work now,” he said.
Other computerized parts of the display that help make things animate were destroyed as well.
Salls said the display takes months of planning and work, and now he has hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage.
“There's a good $800 worth of damage,” Salls said.
With all of this damage, Salls said it isn’t going to stop him.
“What ever money I have I’ll try to get this up and running in the next few weeks. It really sets me back for the year. I’m not going to let it ruin the whole thing,” he said.
Those who visit the display can donate canned goods that go to a local church.
Salls said because of that, he still wants the show to go on.
