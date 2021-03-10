PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Plainville's police chief has passed away.
Condolences for Chief Matthew Catania have been posted to social media.
The Plainville Fire Department offered its sympathy on Facebook.
"The officers and members of the Plainville Fire Department are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Police Chief Matthew Catania," the fire department wrote. "We are keeping his family and the entire Plainville Police Department in our thoughts and hearts."
The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association issued as a statement on Wednesday morning.
The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association sends its deepest condolences to the members of the Plainville Police Department and to family and friends on the passing of Chief Matthew Catania. Chief Catania was a valued member of the CPCA and contributed to many of the association’s initiatives to help make Connecticut a safe place to live and work. Our prayers are with the Catania family who have played an important role in CT law enforcement for generations.
No details about Catania's passing have been released yet.
