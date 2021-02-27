PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- An I-84 east off-ramp in Plainville is back open after a tractor trailer rolled over.
The rollover was reported just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Police had the I-84 east exit 34 off-ramp closed for a good part of the morning, but was reopened around 2:30 p.m.
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.
