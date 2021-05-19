TORRINGTON (WFSB) - A Plainville police officer was identified as the motorcyclist who was killed when he collided with a truck on Tuesday.

Torrington police identified the victim as 40-year-old Brian Cybulski of Thomaston.

Plainville police posted to social media that Cybulski was one of their own.

They called him a well-like, well-respected member of their department.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling south on South Main Street around 3 p.m., when Cybulski passed a vehicle preparing to turn left.

Police said while passing the vehicle, the driver of the pickup truck that had been traveling in the northbound lane had turned left onto Cook Street, which resulted in the Cybulski striking the pickup truck on the passenger side in the area of the door.

The rider was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to Torrington police, Cybulski was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The operator of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries and is cooperating with officers during the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Oscar Segui at 860-489-2007.

Cybulski's death is the latest to be mourned by the Plainville Police Department.

Former Chief Matthew Catania passed away back in March. He had been recovering from complications from a recent surgery.