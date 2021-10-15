PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Plainville Police arrest a Southington man suspected of a bank robbery in Plainville. David Latino was tracked to the Carrier Motor Lodge in Newington by Plainville Police. Detectives worked with Newington Police to identify and arrest Latino.
When police showed up to his door, Latino’s room was locked with a woman inside. Police negotiated with Latino for several hours, and he eventually let the woman leave his room. Detectives continued to negotiate and when the Emergency Response Team entered the room, Latino was found unconscious. He was taken to Hartford Hospital and was treated there.
He was then arrested at the Newington Police Headquarters. Latino was charged with kidnapping and interfering with an officer. His bond was set at $250,000. He appeared in court on October 15, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.