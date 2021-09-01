240944364_3065867930364146_1987865464793823358_n.jpg

Members of the Plainville Police Department escorted the daughter of one of their own on her first day of school Wednesday.

 Plainville Police Department

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Members of the Plainville Police Department surprised the daughter of one of their own on her first day of school Wednesday.

Back in May, Plainville officer Brian Cybulski was killed in a crash that happened in Torrington.

On Wednesday, his fellow brothers and sisters surprised Cybulski’s daughter Paisley outside of her school to help send her off on her first day.

241036411_3065867813697491_7475422664378078456_n.jpg

“Just like her dad would have been there for her, his brothers and sisters will always be there in his honor. Happy 1st day of school Paisley,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.