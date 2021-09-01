PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Members of the Plainville Police Department surprised the daughter of one of their own on her first day of school Wednesday.

Back in May, Plainville officer Brian Cybulski was killed in a crash that happened in Torrington.

On Wednesday, his fellow brothers and sisters surprised Cybulski’s daughter Paisley outside of her school to help send her off on her first day.

“Just like her dad would have been there for her, his brothers and sisters will always be there in his honor. Happy 1st day of school Paisley,” the department said in a Facebook post.