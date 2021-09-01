PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Members of the Plainville Police Department surprised the daughter of one of their own on her first day of school Wednesday.
Back in May, Plainville officer Brian Cybulski was killed in a crash that happened in Torrington.
A Plainville police officer was identified as the motorcyclist who was killed when he collided with a truck on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, his fellow brothers and sisters surprised Cybulski’s daughter Paisley outside of her school to help send her off on her first day.
“Just like her dad would have been there for her, his brothers and sisters will always be there in his honor. Happy 1st day of school Paisley,” the department said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.