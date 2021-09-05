PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a car break-in.
Investigators say a man and woman broke into a car that was parked at the U.S. Naval Reserve Base and made off with a wallet.
Police tracked the suspects in question to a gas station in Southington, where they made a purchase using the soldier's Navy Federal Debit Card.
Anyone that recognizes the pictured individuals is asked to contact Plainville Police Officer Dominic Savo at 860-747-1616.
