Plainville Police are searching for two people that broke into a car and stole a wallet.

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a car break-in.

Investigators say a man and woman broke into a car that was parked at the U.S. Naval Reserve Base and made off with a wallet.

Police tracked the suspects in question to a gas station in Southington, where they made a purchase using the soldier's Navy Federal Debit Card.

Anyone that recognizes the pictured individuals is asked to contact Plainville Police Officer Dominic Savo at 860-747-1616.

