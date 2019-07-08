PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- The Plainville Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged shoplifter.
Police have evidence that a woman stole items from a CVS Pharmacy in Plainville on Monday.
Photographs show that the suspect has multiple tattoos on her upper-right arm and left leg. Police believe after shoplifting she got into a red older model Ford Ranger with a white male driver.
Anyone who recognizes the shoplifter is asked to contact the police at 860-747-1616.
