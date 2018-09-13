PLAINVILLE (WFSB) - Police in Plainville are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle that may be connected to car break-ins.
Police posted a picture to their Facebook page of the white Mercedes Benz SUV with Florida plates.
It was seen in the area of Norton Park around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police sought to remind drivers to lock their vehicle doors and hide any valuables from plain sight.
Anyone with information can call the Plainville Police Department at 860-747-6375.
