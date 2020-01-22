PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Plainville are trying to identify the suspects in an alleged attempted larceny.
It happened on Burnside Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the suspects appear to be driving a black four-door sedan.
The homeowner set off an alarm, which scared the suspects away.
Police released surveillance images of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-747-1616.
Folks are also reminded to lock their cars and garage doors.
