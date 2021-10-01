PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Plainville Public Schools district has put an attendance policy in place for children who attend high school sports games.
Elementary and middle school age children must be accompanied by an adult in order to be at the games.
"We have seen more middle and elementary school students left unsupervised by their parents at high school athletic games and, consequently, more incidents of misconduct and other inappropriate behaviors by these students," the district said in its new policy. "This has particularly become a problem at night-time football/soccer games, where we have our largest number of people attending."
It said that parents were dropping their children off at the high school and picking them up after the game.
It said it saw a rise in vandalism and other safety issues in recent weeks.
The new attendance policy is as follows:
- We will allow an adult to have one additional non-related child to attend with the above adult upon initial entry only. Children will not be allowed to show up and have someone come from the crowd to vouch for their entry.
- Children who come to the game with an adult are expected to be in one of the spectator areas during the game. All of the surrounding fields are off limits.
- Children who arrive at the door or gate to a contest without an adult will be denied entrance and can remain at the gate area until a ride comes to bring them home.
- This policy will be in effect for all evening athletic contests that begin after 5:00p.m.
- High school siblings WILL NOT be allowed to escort their younger siblings to games without being accompanied by an adult.
- No bike riding inside of the athletic complex during school events. Bikes can be locked up at the gate.
- No bags or backpacks.
"We thank you for your assistance in creating an inviting and safe environment and are willing to work together with us to actively model and teach children appropriate behavior and expectations," the district said. "Any repeated issues of misconduct or the rules being not being followed could lead to a ban from athletic events."
