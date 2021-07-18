(WFSB) - Police in our nation's capitol are still trying to figure out what caused a shooting right outside Nationals Park.
A Plainville man was among the tens of thousands of fans in attendance.
It was his first game there. He was there for his birthday.
A friend of his thought it'd be a fun way to celebrate, because who doesn't love going to a baseball game?
He's grateful this was an isolated incident, but he wishes it didn't happen at all.
It's not how Robert Norris pictured his first Nationals game.
"These moments we hear so often about them, but you don't really know what to do when you're in those times and so all I was doing was praying and trying to see what safety we could take," Norris explained.
He says all the commotion started in the middle of the sixth inning.
When he saw people getting out of their seats, he thought it was rain, but word spread there was a shooter.
He, and everyone around him, ducked for cover.
RELATED: Police say 3 people were wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park that sent players and fans scrambling during a game
"I didn't know if there was an active shooter in the stadium or what this was, but I myself heard about four to five shots being fired and they were fairly loud, so this was really the scariest moment," Norris said.
Soon, the announcer confirmed the shooting was outside the park.
D.C. Metropolitan Police say three people were shot, including a fan who was outside at the time.
The two others hurt in the shooting appear to be involved, but police haven't said how.
They're still looking for another car and suspects.
"I don't think any of us are prepared until it happens to us at one point," says Norris.
Robert says while things like this can happen anywhere these days, he wishes it's something we don't have to think about.
"We should only be thinking about, at a ball game, how to enjoy ourselves, how to best track the stats of the pitchers, the batters, and just root for the home team essentially," Norris added.
Robert says it'll be awhile before he attends another Nationals game.
He also says thank you to all the security staff and police officers who responded to the shooting.
