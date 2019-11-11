PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Communities across the state scheduled ceremonies in honor of Veterans Day on Monday.
In Plainville, the entire school system gears up for events to acknowledge those who fought for an entire country's freedom.
School officials said they developed programs over the years to honor veterans and educate the town's students.
The celebrations began on Saturday when more than 100 marines returned home from a tour in Afghanistan.
Monday, each school will hold ceremonies.
At Plainville High School, there will be a breakfast for students and vets.
The Middle School of Plainville has an entire day of activities, including a flag raising ceremony, a brunch and speeches from three soldiers.
The town's three elementary schools said they'll host veterans for a variety of programs and tributes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.