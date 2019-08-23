PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A popular hot air balloon festival kicks off on Friday in Plainville.
The Plainville Fire Company's 35th Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival runs through Sunday at Norton Park on Route 177.
Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. on Friday.
Balloon launches will happen both Saturday and Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Parking is allowed at Norton Park for both.
Afterward, visitors are asked to move their vehicles to Roberston Airport on Johnson Avenue or Plainville High School on Robert Holcomb Way. Shuttles will be available.
A balloon launch is also scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Live entertainment will also be available on Friday and Saturday, organizers said.
A car show is also set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.