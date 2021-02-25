PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A popular Summer event has been canceled for the second straight year.
The Plainville Fire Department announced Wednesday night that they will not hold their annual hot air balloon festival in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.
Officials added that crowd size, social distancing guidelines, the health and safety of their residents, and state regulations also played a factor into the decision.
"After much consultation and research, and in keeping with the core mission of the Plainville Fire Company to protect and preserve the safety of our community, the difficult decision to cancel was the only rational option for this years’ event," the fire department said in a statement.
Plainville Fire officials say they hope to hold their annual event in August of 2022.
The coronavirus pandemic also forced the fire department to cancel their event last year in 2020.
