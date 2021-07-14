NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new plan aims to improve rail service in Connecticut and the northeast region.
The Northeast Corridor Commission plan includes replacing bridges, upgrading equipment and reducing travel time between New Haven and New York City.
“A bold plan for the future: Rebuilding our aging rail infrastructure, reducing travel times, growing jobs, and cutting carbon emissions," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "I applaud stakeholders in the Northeast for coming together to coordinate and sequence projects to make our nation’s busiest rail corridor stronger than ever. Connecticut commuters deserve frequent, fast, safe, and reliable passenger rail service. I will fight for quick Congressional action to fund this transformative program and bring it to fruition.”
The commission was tasked by Congress with recommending improvements to the entire northeast corridor.
A report on the entire plan can be read here.
