SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A popular burger joint will be opening up shop in Southington this winter.
"Plan b"announced on Monday that it will open up a location on Spring Street in Feb. 2020.
The place will be just off the Queen Street exit of Interstate 84.
The restaurant said renovations on its new building are underway.
“We’re proud to offer high quality food with approachable pricing that compliments the current offerings in the Southington area," said Shawn M. Skehan, co-founder of Locals 8 Restaurant Group, Plan b's parent company. "Our award-winning burgers are what we’re really known for and that starts with using only the best ingredients."
The business is expected to bring in 50 to 60 new jobs.
It will also seat 150 people.
"This location will offer new specialty items that our other Plan b’s scratch kitchens don’t feature, such as homemade wood fired pizzas like we do at Butchers & Bakers," said Allie J. Gamble, CEO of Locals 8 Restaurant Group. "Good times – Made locally is what we believe, that’s why each Plan b location provides a unique dining experience.”
Local 8 owns Plan b Restaurants, The Half Door, Tisane Euro Asian Cafe, Locals 8 Catering and Butchers & Bakers locations in Connecticut.
