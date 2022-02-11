HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut House of Representatives voted to extend a series of the governor's emergency COVID-19 pandemic powers.

The results came in late Thursday night.

One of the extensions included the order on masks in schools, which would have expired next week.

The plan remained to keep it until Feb. 28 and then let the individual districts in cities and towns decide, as Gov. Ned Lamont proposed earlier this week.

The extension simply allows the mandate to remain in place until then.

However, the state Department of Public Health ultimately has the final say on keeping students masked up until the end of the school year.

“The time has come for children to get back to a normal life so many of us have been leading this past year,” said Rep. Vinny Candelora, the Republican minority leader. “Remove the masks on them.”

Lawmakers in the House were split on masks in schools.

Despite a major outcry from some lawmakers, they ultimately voted to extend the executive order until Feb. 28.

If COVID-19 cases spike again, the DPH could keep masks in place until June 30.

“Some public health measures should be left to parents,” agreed Rep. Matt Ritter, Democrat and House speaker. “When what your decision does impacts others, that’s the missing element here.”

When it comes to the end of the academic year, lawmakers also dropped language that would shorten the school year from the mandatory 180 days.

This came after pushback from Lamont and the state Board of Education.

The state Senate said the plan is to vote on all of the order extensions on Monday.