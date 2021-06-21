STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Faster train service is planned for Connecticut riders.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to talk about plans for what he called safe, reliable and faster train service.
It's set for 10:30 a.m. at the Stratford Train Station on Main Street in Stratford
The plans were made following the results of a comprehensive study.
Lamont said he'll be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and Metro-North president Catherine Rinaldi.
