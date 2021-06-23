HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Big changes are coming to the Bushnell Park area. 1,200 new homes are set to pop up downtown.
The state has big hopes for this development.
Governor Lamont has always said he wants to attract high paying jobs to the capital city, but the capital city needs to be attractive to that work force, so right now, we’re seeing the gears in motion to transform this area into a walkable arts district.
As Roxann Dubicki looks out of the second floor window of the Bushnell, she sees progress.
"There’s grass. There’s no construction anymore," Dubicki explained.
In her seven years working at the Bushnell, she didn’t see a lot happening to transform this area.
"It’s been slow going," Dubicki stated.
The area known as Bushnell South is about to get a huge makeover.
This is developer Clay Fowler's vision for it.
"We expect to build a piece of an urban village here with a variety of buildings, building types, street-level interests, very pedestrian friendly," Fowler said.
1,200 hundred households, 63,000 square feet of retail, cultural and commercial space, with new gathering spots, all anchored by Hartford’s crown jewel, the Bushnell Theatre.
"We want to continue to bring the folks down who always come, but we want them to be able to walk Capitol Ave. or towards Buckingham and hear music coming out of a bar or club space of some kind," David Fay, president and CEO of the Bushnell, says.
A forum discussing the vision was held tonight inside the Bushnell.
Dozens from the community had their questions answered.
While most of the development will replace those parking lots, there are concerns about preserving the historical buildings attached to the project, like the old state offices at 55 Elm.
"55 Elm is stunning. It’s handsome. Preservation of that is very important," continued Fowler.
The project is expected to take years, but it already has caught the eyes of those in attendance, including Roxann, who would consider moving from Stafford.
"In five years, there’s going to be some new housing and I’m going to be an empty nester, and that might be more of a possibility for me to have more culture and more things to do," added Dubicki.
We want to take you to Portland, Oregon now. Eyewitness News asked the developer to point to one of his previous projects to give us an example of what the area will look like.
His answer was the Pearl District in Portland, Oregon.
Like this part of Hartford, Pearl has a lot of older, low rise buildings.
It’s been transformed into a walkable downtown with a lot of boutique shops and restaurants.
