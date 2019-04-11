MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A plane crashed behind a high school in Meriden Thursday evening.
According to the FAA, a Pipe PA-28 aircraft crashed on the H.C. Wilcox Technical High School baseball field around 6:55 p.m.
Two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.
According to the Southington Fire Department, crews are responding to Meriden to help with station coverage while they respond to the plane crash.
The crash was reported just over a mile away from Meriden Markham Airport.
There's no word about possible injuries at this point.
The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probably cause of the accident.
Eversource is reporting 13,366 outages in the area due to the crash.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
