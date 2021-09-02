A plane crashed into the Trumpf building in Farmington Thursday morning.

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – An area in Farmington is being evacuated after a plane crashed into a building on Hyde Road.

Farmington police reported the crash just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Emergency crews working to put out a fire sparked by a plane crash at the Trumpf building in Farmington

The plane crashed into a building at 111 Hyde Rd., which is the Trumpf building.

There’s no word on injuries at this time.

The building isn't far from Robertson Airport in Plainville, however it is unclear if the plane was departing or arriving from there.

Police said the area is being evacuated.

