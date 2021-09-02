FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – An area in Farmington is being evacuated after a plane crashed into a building on Hyde Road.
Farmington police reported the crash just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Emergency crews are giving an update, which can be streamed on the CH 3 app here:
The plane crashed into a building at 111 Hyde Rd., which is the Trumpf building.
There’s no word on injuries at this time.
We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd. Media can stage at the intersection of New Britain Ave and Hyde Rd for now. Any updates will be on our Twitter page. Please avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the immediate area.— Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) September 2, 2021
The building isn't far from Robertson Airport in Plainville, however it is unclear if the plane was departing or arriving from there.
Police said the area is being evacuated.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.