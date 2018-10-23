WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A plane was diverted to Bradley International Airport after being struck by lightning.
The flight was heading to Orlando when it was diverted.
According to the FAA, Southwest Airlines Flight 2515, a Boeing 737, landed just before 7 p.m. at Bradley.
The crew declared an emergency and reported a gear indicator issue after a possible lightning strike.
The flight departed from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The FAA will continue the investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
