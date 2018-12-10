CHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Police and the Federal Aviation Administration were called to the Chester Airport on Monday morning after an aircraft got away from its pilot.
It happened a little before 11 a.m. on Monday.
According to Deputy Fire Chief James Grzybowski, the plane was coming out of the hangar when it powered up and got away from the pilot.
The plane went down a hill and ended up hitting some light poles and a gate.
There were no injuries reported, just a lot of debris.
State police and the FAA are investigating.
The field is privately owned by Whelen Engineering.
