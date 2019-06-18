(CNN) –A passenger on a flight from Pristina in Kosovo to Switzerland captured the moment a plane hit a severe pocket of turbulence.
Ten people were injured in the incident aboard the ALK Airlines flight, including a flight attendant who was throwing into the ceiling.
Passengers could be heard shouting in the video with some praying and others crying.
The incident happened about 20 minutes before the plane was due to land.
Emergency personnel were waiting on the tarmac and helped the passengers upon their landing, according to a spokesperson of EuroAirport in Basel, Switzerland.
