WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A plane has landed safely at Bradley International Airport after there was smoke reported in the cockpit.
Emergency crews were responding to Bradley after the crew reported the windshield had cracked and there was smoke in the cockpit.
A Bradley spokesperson said the Air Canada flight was traveling from Montreal to Windsor Locks when the problem was report.
There is no word on how the windshield became cracked or if anyone on the plane is injured.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.
