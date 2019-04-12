MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Power in Meriden has been restored but a high school remains closed following a small plane crash.
According to investigators, the plan went down on the baseball field of Wilcox Technical High School on Oregon Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Two men were on board, but are expected to survive.
Andrea Atkins, a Meriden resident, said she heard it happen.
“I was sitting in my kitchen doing some work and I heard a big explosion and a couple of huge pops," Atkins said.
The crash brought down wires and and forced officials to close the school on Friday.
“It’s a little scary because they took down the power lines in our backyard," Atkins said.
Friday morning, first responders and investigators remained on the scene.
They described the plane as a single-engine four-seater that originated out of Westchester County, NY.
According to Connecticut State Police, the plane lost power and clipped a high tension wire.
The pilot and passenger were taken to a local hospital. The pilot was driven to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. The passenger needed to be flown to Hartford Hospital.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also looking into what happened.
An eyewitness took photos of the situation just seconds after the plane went down around 7 p.m.
Eversource worked to restore power, but at one point nearly 20,000 customers were in the dark.
“That’s the best anyone could have really hoped for," said Kaitlin Leidy, a neighbor.
Leidy said she was shopping at a local grocery store when the power went out.
“I was messaging my husband, he was in Waterbury, and he even said 'it’s not storming that bad, what could be going on?,'" Leidy said. “Then he called me back immediately and was like, 'a plane just crashed. Are you okay?!'”
The crash scene is about a mile away from the Meriden's Markham Airport.
"From what I understand he was practicing what’s known in the field as a 'touch and go,' practicing landing and taking off," said Sgt. Chris Fry, Meriden police. “And what happened from there is too early to tell.”
Atkins said it was only a matter of time before it happened, since she lives so close to the airport.
“Here it is, it happened," she said.
