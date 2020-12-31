WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - Fire crews respond to Bradley Airport Thursday afternoon for a plane that was coming in to make an emergency landing.
Officials said the plane was experiencing landing gear issues which resulted in the need for an emergency landing.
A spokesperson for Bradley airport said the Piper Aerostar was able to safely land shortly after 1 p.m.
There were two people on board the plane and no injuries were reported, officials said.
The airport was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
