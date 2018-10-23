WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – An airplane had to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.
According to officials, a C130 aircraft reported a problem while in flight.
The plane safely laded at the airport and there was no impact to airport operations.
