ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - Planet Fitness picked up Cardio Express but won't be putting some of them down.
ECP-PF Holdings Group, Inc, a Planet Fitness franchisee, announced Tuesday that it acquired Cardio Express's eight locations in Connecticut.
Of those eight, the locations in East Hartford, Manchester and Southington and Vernon will be converted into Planet Fitness gyms.
The remaining four will have their members transferred to nearby Planet Fitness locations, the company said.
"We’re excited about the opportunity to expand the Planet Fitness brand throughout Connecticut," said David Humphrey, CEO, ECP-PF Holding Group, Inc. “This acquisition allows us to build upon Cardio Express’ already successful locations, while adding amenities such as our Planet Fitness Black Card Spa, free fitness training, and network of more than 1,600 locations in all 50 states.”
Planet Fitness was founded in 1992 in New Hampshire. It has 1,565 stores in all 50 states.
ECP-PF Holdings Group is based in Orange, CT.
