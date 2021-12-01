(WFSB) -- Protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday where justices are hearing arguments in a case that could allow states to outlaw abortion.
As arguments over abortion laws are heard in the Supreme Court, activists in Connecticut are watching carefully what unfolds in Washington, D.C.
If the high court upholds Mississippi’s abortion law, it would be easier for state governments to restrict or ban abortion rights.
Planned Parenthood has 14 health centers in Connecticut.
In a typical year, there are over 130,000 visits at sites across the state.
Leaders with Planned Parenthood of Southern New England said they’re concerned about what this all could mean for the future of reproductive rights.
Nearly half a century of legal precedent is hanging in the balance.
“Abortion is healthcare. And having to turn people away from care that they need, care that they deserve, it’s overwhelming and incredibly sad and I think we’ll see that spread across the country,” said Amanda Skinner, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.
On Wednesday, US Senator Richard Blumenthal held a rally in Washington D.C. in support of abortion access.
Activists are trying to get the “Women’s Health Protection Act" passed.
The bill would guarantee equal access to abortion everywhere.
