WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A power outage has closed Willington Town Hall for the day.
According to Eversource, 120 customers were without power as of noon on Thursday.
Eversource said this was a planned outage so crews could upgrade equipment in the Ruby Road area.
Power should be back on by 4 p.m.
