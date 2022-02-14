NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's St. Patrick's Day Parade is happening, as was announced last week.

The parade is happening for the first time in two years.

Last year many St. Patrick's Day celebrations were canceled again because of COVID.

This year, Mayor Justin Elicker says it's time to bring the tradition back to New Haven.

Elicker says low COVID numbers and low outdoor outdoor transmission rates are the reason they feel comfortable holding the event again.

He says there are still some concerns, like bars and restaurants filling up after the parade.

“Our concern is not as much the outdoor activities but what may happen indoors. People may go into bars and things like that so we want to make sure that all of the restaurants and bars follow the city’s COVID protocols and we’ll have teams out just to make sure things are going well,” Elicker said.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 13.