NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Plans are being put together for in-person learning during the upcoming college summer and fall semester.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll join higher education officials for a news conference on Monday morning.
They'll be at Gateway Community College in New Haven at 11 a.m.
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities in the state welcomed back a percentage of students for the spring semester.
Many operated under plans that included frequent testing.
RELATED: Colleges, universities ramp up COVID testing ahead of spring semester
Monday, Lamont said he will be joined by Dr. Joe Bertolino, president of Southern Connecticut State University, Dr. Thomas G. Coley, shoreline-west regional community college president, which consists of Gateway Community College, Housatonic Community College, and Norwalk Community College, Dr. William Brown, CEO of Gateway Community College, and Dr. Judy D. Olian, president of Quinnipiac University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.