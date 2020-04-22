HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Summer may still be a couple of months away, but plans are already in the works to address beach overcrowding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont acknowledged that officials are coming up with a way to keep people socially distanced when at the beach.
Connecticut's shoreline beaches are popular destinations during holidays such as Memorial Day weekend, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.
"At this point to go all summer, that’s a little much," said Ryan Byrne of New London.
Lamont said there are no plans to close Connecticut beaches. However, if there's overcrowding, there would be a strict limit on the number of people allowed.
"If we have to, I’d say yes we’d be saving more people," said Nicole Bongioeanni of Madison.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he wants to continue working with the governors of Connecticut and New Jersey. He said the tri-state region needs to make a decision as a group about its shoreline beaches.
"Because frankly if they open up a beach in Connecticut, you could see a flow of people from New York going to a beach in Connecticut," Cuomo said.
Connecticut beaches attract people from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York. They're a big money maker in terms of tourism dollars.
An overcrowding plan may also affect summer jobs as well.
