SOUTHINGTON, Ct. (WFSB) – On Sept. 1, Jonathan Vose was arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault, assault, strangulation among other charges,
According to Southington Police Department, around 7:30 a.m., a female ran up to a truck asking for help. She told them that she was assaulted.
She was injured and was taken for medical treatment.
After an investigation, police charged Vose with Sexual Assault First Degree with a Firearm, Kidnapping First degree, Strangulation, Assault 3rd, Threatening, Unlawful Restraint, and Disorderly Conduct.
Vose was held pending a $250,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on September 2, 2021.
