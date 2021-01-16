PLANTSVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has led to hundreds of Connecticut restaurants closing for good.
However, one local business is getting ready to expand.
Hop Haus craft eatery and tap room opened up in the Plantsville section of Southington about seven years ago.
“We focus mostly on local breweries, so instead of driving around the state, you can come here and pretty much get everything you're looking for,” said Michael Miller, owner of Hop Haus.
He said the idea was to support local breweries, as they began expanding across Connecticut.
“Our first couple of years we were more of a bar-focused place, and over the last few years, we really developed into a restaurant serving great craft food, supporting local farms, local dairies, and just trying to help the community out,” Miller explained.
When the pandemic struck, Hop Haus had to modify its menu and adapt to more takeout options.
The initial impact was difficult.
“March and April were pretty bleak, but me and the staff struggled through it and we came out on the other side, a little bit ahead of where we started,” Miller said.
After doing fairly well over the summer and into the fall, Hop Haus is now getting ready to expand.
A new location will open in Plainville this spring, and Miller said it will be more restaurant-oriented and have a banquet hall as well.
“I have an amazing staff here and we’ve all been working hard, so it’s an opportunity for the staff to expand their hours and hopefully get more income coming into their pockets, and also bring our name to a different town,” Miller said.
The Plainville location will also support local farms and breweries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.