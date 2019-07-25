(WFSB) – There is only one week until the start of a Connecticut law that will charge grocery store customers a fee for plastic bags.
Starting Aug. 1, there will be a $0.10 fee for plastic bags.
However, some stores like Highland Park Market in Glastonbury won’t be giving customers an option of plastic bags at all beginning Aug. 1.
The new state law will force customers to pay $0.10 per plastic bag used at the checkout of stores.
The fee is designed to steer customers away from the plastic bags that are a detriment to the environment.
“We’ll do whatever we have to. People could have recycled them, which they don’t, obviously,” said Barbara Kreisler of Glastonbury.
The fee will be in effect until July of 2021, which is when the state will abolish the plastic checkout bag all together.
Both Hyland Park Market and Fitzgeralds Foods are jumping ahead a bit and won’t be providing the plastic bags at all starting next Thursday.
“We think it’s the right thing to do for the environment. We also feel that down the road, not only will plastic be eliminated, but paper bags too will be eliminated. The idea is to get people to use reusable bags,” said Bryan Devore, owner of Fitzgeralds Foods.
Customers will have decisions to make when heading to the store.
“I’m going paper or buy my own. No more plastic. I’m for that,” said Mark McNiel.
Plastic checkout bags are the only plastic bags that will be taxed. The bags used for produce, meat, and fish are not part of the crackdown, you people can still use those without the $0.10 fee.
Grocery stores are not the only places affected by the new fee.
Restaurants will be charging customers a dime to take a plastic bag for their leftover containers as well.
