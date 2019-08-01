ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Thursday marked the beginning of the phasing out of single-use plastic shopping bags at stores across the state.
There is now a $0.10 fee for those plastic bags at the check-out counter, and the goal is to get shoppers to start using more reusable bags.
Here's what you need to know about the single-use plastic bag fee
There has been so much publicity about it, it would be hard to find someone who didn't know about what's happening with plastic bags.
Those who were kind of lax about bringing reusable bags in the past, now seem to be committed.
Quite a few shoppers at Westside Market in Rocky Hill bring reusable bags already, but on Thursday it seemed there were a lot more of them.
"Every time, every time I go. Yeah, I’ll remember because I have them all in my car. There inside bags inside bags,” said Trish Tommasi, of Rocky Hill.
Westside has decided to get rid of plastic bags altogether.
"Customers are getting ready for it. I know they don't want to pay the tax, we don't want to charge our customers a tax, that's why got rid of the plastic bags,” said Chris Romeo, of Westside Market.
However, they are going to charge for paper, mainly because paper bags, especially those with handles, cost quite a bit more than plastic.
Big Y and Stop and Shop have also ditched plastic bags and will be charging for paper as well.
"This is a movement. We were getting there on our own, some faster than others, the state law accelerated that,” said Wayne Pesce, of CT Food Association.
The new plan gives shoppers two years to get used to bringing reusable bags. After that, plastic bags will be banned.
The owner of a convenience store on the Berlin Turnpike said most of his customers would rather carry their items than pay 10 cents.
If everyone does their part, 5 billion plastic bags could be eliminated over 10 years.
One thing that didn't go over well is how the state benefits.
The 10 cents charged for plastic goes to the state budget, which is one reason why stores decided to switch to paper now. That way they get to use the money to pay for paper bags and not give it to the state as a tax.
Most people, even those who are not used to bringing their own bags, feel this is the way to go.
"Plastic is the way. You know we need to do some recycling, that's for sure. I usually have one of those bigger bags that I bring with me, next time I will,” said Tom Brigham, of Middletown.
Some stores are offering incentives. If you bring a plastic bag, they will give you a reusable bag.
Another thing is that paper is not really great either since trees have to be cut down, and they're more expensive to transport.
The ultimate goal is to keep all those reusable bags in your car and don't forget to bring them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.