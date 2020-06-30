HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Starting Wednesday, store customers will need to either start bringing reusable bags or a few extra dimes.
After a three-month hiatus, the fee on plastic bags will returns at Connecticut stores.
State leaders called safety concerns minimal because according the Department of Health, reusable bags are not considered a significant source of the COVID-19 infection. However, shoppers are still being asked to wash them after every use as a precaution.
The charge was initially created for environmental reasons to help to reduce the population’s reliance on plastic bags.
Back in March, Gov. Ned Lamont temporarily lifted the 10 cents per bag tax for a couple of reasons.
First and foremost, he said it was one more layer of protection for retail employees and shoppers.
The suspension also helped some folks save a few bucks at a time when so many people were struggling to financially stay afloat.
From the beginning of the suspension, Lamont told the state that the fee would make a return.
Stores will resume charging the tax on Wednesday.
Lamont said the fee is just another step in the quest to completely eliminate plastic bags in the near future.
